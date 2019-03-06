Jackson County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Jackson County, Fla. - Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide.

Officials tell News 13 the incident occurred sometime before daylight Tuesday. The slaying happened at a home on Shack Circle off of Poplar Springs Road.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has joined the sheriff's office in their investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.