Jackson County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 10:26 AM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 11:52 PM EST

Jackson County, Fla. - Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide. 

Officials tell News 13 the incident occurred sometime before daylight Tuesday. The slaying happened at a home on Shack Circle off of Poplar Springs Road. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has joined the sheriff's office in their investigation. 

No further details have been released at this time. 

