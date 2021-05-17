Jackson County sex predator sting yields 45 arrests

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A sting operation headed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office resulted in 45 arrests and 114 felony charges.

“The first phase was an undercover operation focused on law enforcement officers posing as children online,” deputies wrote in a news release. “The “undercover children” made their age abundantly clear and waited to be solicited by a suspect. Once the suspect asked to meet in person, a location was agreed upon. When the suspect arrived, they were taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal Task Force.”

The second phase dealt with compliance issues related to registered sexual offenders and predators living in Jackson County, deputies wrote. In the third phase, “deputies addressed outstanding warrants regarding sex crimes, crimes against children, and failure to register charges related to sex offenders.”

Here are some of the most serious cases.

Matthew Jones, 37, of Panama City was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex

Jason Earl Kirkland, 43, of Cottonwood Alabama, was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Keegan Andrew Schaal, 22, of Tallahassee, Florida was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Here are all the arrests:

Marvin Leon Bonine-Registered Sex Offender Sneads, Florida, was charged with four counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations and unregistered social media accounts

David Russell Ratliff, 61, of Marianna Florida, is a registered sexual predator charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligation and unregistered social media account.

William Ray Wagner, 52, of Sneads, Florida, is a registered sexual predator and was charged with three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations and unregistered vehicles, social media account, and phone.

Stian McKinley Parsons, 22, of Cypress, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations and unregistered vehicles.

Matthew Dean Siemens, 47, is a registered sexual offender of Cypress, Florida, was charged with three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations and unregistered social media accounts.

Alvin Crosby, 61, of Grand Ridge, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charge with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations and unregistered social media accounts.

Charles Edward Johnson, 40, of Grand Ridge, Florida, is a registered sexual predator and was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations and unregistered social media account.

Philip William Rosenfeld Jr., 54, of Grand Ridge, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations and unregistered social media accounts.

Charles Jeffery Johnson, 59, of Grand Ridge, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations, unregistered social media accounts, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne Freeman, 49, of Marianna, Florida, was charged with child abuse (warrant).

Marcel Jose Deleon, 35, of Cottondale, Florida, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines 19.14 grams/street value of $1900, possession of cocaine 3.91 grams/street value $400, cultivation of marijuana 5 plants/street value $5000, possession of marijuana 5 grams/street value $5000, possession of marijuana 5 grams/ street value $20, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas LeMaster, 24, of Malone, Florida, was arrested on warrants for attempted felony murder, burglary with battery, robbery with a firearm, grand theft over $20,000, grand theft of a firearm (11 counts), grand theft auto, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Alexis Popkin, 20, of Malone Florida, was arrested on warrants for principal to all of the following charges: attempted felony murder, burglary with battery, robbery with a firearm, grand theft over $20,000, grand theft of a firearm (11 counts), and grand theft auto.

Robert Gurganus, 42, of Compass Lake, Florida, was charged with felony battery (warrant).

Tevin Sharun Bellamy, 21, of Marianna, Florida, is a registered sexual offender charged with five counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations, unregistered social media accounts and telephone numbers.

Jerry Blake Richardson-Registered Sexual Predator, 58, of Marianna, Florida, was charged with four counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Timothy Michael Shores-Registered Sexual Predator, 50, of Marianna, Florida was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

James Adam Peters-Registered Sexual Offender, 37, of Marianna, Florida, was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations, unregistered vehicles and violation of residency obligations.

Darwin Mitchell Miller, 63, of Marianna, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations, violations of residency restrictions-residing with 2500′ of a public park.

Richie Dewayne Banks, 53, of Marianna, Florida is a registered sexual predator and was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Antionette Blount,47, of Marianna, Florida, is a registered sexual offender was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Charles Aaron Paulk, 34, of Marianna, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with five counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

William Malachi Hogan ll, 25, of Grand Ridge, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and charged with three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Jordan Kent, 24, of Grand Ridge, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

John Robert Weigel, 65, of Marianna, Florida, was charged with five counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Russell Wayne Wamble, 56, of Marianna, Florida is a registered sexual offender and was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations and failure to report change in employment status.

William Avery Wallace,57, of Marianna, Florida was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Hollie Allen Powell, 48, of Marianna, Florida is a registered sexual offender and was charged with four counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Darrell Edward Powell, 46, of Marianna, Florida is a registered sexual offender and was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Sharrick Donnell Cooper, 46, of Marianna, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

James Walter McClain, 25, of Gainesville, Florida was charged with possession of methamphetamines.

James Douglas Inman, 54, of Alford, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Bradley Joseph Jackson, 27, of Greenwood, Florida is a registered sexual offender was charged with eight counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Michael Hambric, 46, of Marianna, Florida, was charged with FTA:DWLSR (Walton County warrant), burglary (Leon County Warrant), grand theft of a firearm (Leon County Warrant), and grand theft (Leon County Warrant).

Trey Michael Rivera,25, of Grand Ridge, Florida, is a registered sexual offender was charged with three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Richard T. Stimson, 56, of Marianna, Florida, is a registered sexual offender was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Katrina M. Sides, 40, of Marianna, Florida, was charged with possession of methamphetamines.

Clayton Baxter, 45, of Greenwood, Florida, was charged with possession of methamphetamines.

Brittany Pszczola, 33, of Greenwood, Florida, was charged with possession of methamphetamines.

Joseph L. Dickson Jr., 41, of Campellton, Florida, is a registered sexual offender was charged with methamphetamines.

Christopher Blanchard, 36, of Marianna, Florida, is a registered sexual offender was arrested on warrants for attempted felony murder, burglary with battery, robbery with a firearm, grand theft over $20,000, grand theft of a firearm (11 Counts), grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as sex offender (3 Counts).

Johnny Clifford Dennis Sr. of Greenwood, Florida, is a registered sexual offender and was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration obligations.

Jackson County currently has 181 registered sexual offenders, 156 of those are classified as sexual offenders, 20 are classified as sexual predators, and 5 are classified as juvenile sexual offenders.