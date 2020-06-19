Jackson County sees a spike in domestic abuse cases

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The number of domestic abuse cases in Jackson County is on the rise.

Local groups dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and the Jackson County Sheriff’s office said this is the highest jump in domestic abuse cases they’ve ever seen.

“I think we’re pretty bad,” said Coba Beasley, the head of the Family Stop Over House. “It’s been the worst this year than I’ve seen in previous years.”

Beasley said he’s helped with 45 domestic abuse cases this year and all 45 of those cases involved alcohol. This is more than double the amount of cases the same time last year.

Beasley said he’s never seen anything like this and attributes the increase in cases to the mandated stay at home orders for the area.

“We were asked to stay home and when we stayed home, everybody I guess went and bought some alcohol and drank and things got out of hand in a lot of places,” Beasley said. “So we do our best to help those that are victims of domestic violence.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is seeing a similar trend.

Captain Kevin Arnold said during his 23 years in law enforcement he’s never seen such a dramatic spike either. Arnold said times have changed since he first started and the rises in cases could be linked to harder drugs coming to the area like meth and heroine.

“I’m sure alcohol sales have went up as well and that’s a contributing factor a lot of times is alcohol and drugs in some of these situations has caused an increase in the disturbances going up,” said Arnold.

Arnold said alcohol and drugs don’t make up an overwhelming majority of cases, but they do escalate the situation.

If you or someone you is in an abusive environment, click here for a list of resources in our area.