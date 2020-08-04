Jackson County sees a majority of students enrolled in brick-and-mortar classes

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board sent out a survey for parents back in June to give their feedback to officials about children returning to school in the fall.

Superintendent Larry Moore said about 20 percent of parents responded to the survey they would want to enroll their children in Jackson County’s online learning program ‘iJackson.’

The deadline to sign up for ‘iJackson’ passed last week and Moore said about 20 percent of their student population did enroll for ‘iJackson.’

Moore said he is beginning to create social distancing plans accounting for fewer students.

“That will take some of the pressure off of social distancing in our classroom with those students that return to brick-and-mortar,” Moore said.

Moore said one of his priorities was to offer enough learning options to make sure students stayed in their county’s school district so their enrollment would not drop.