Jackson County seeking mowers

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– Jackson County is seeking bids for mowing of the county’s right-of-ways.



Residents complained that the right-of-ways near their home or business was not being mowed.​ The county says their current mowing contractor has been overwhelmed since Hurricane Michael.​ The mower has also run into equipment problems. As cables still lay in the street from the storm, they cause damage to his mowers.



The county is eager to find a solution. They say they will still employ their current mower, but they are looking to hire more help.​ Contractors will be responsible for 1,100 miles of right-of-ways.​



County officials says the contract will be for one year with an option to renew for additional years.​



“The county is committed to working with him to try and get the work done as quickly and as safely as possible because there’s debris still in the right-of-way and there’s also a large issue with cables…Phone cables, power cables that were damaged in the storm and so their equipment runs of that and that damages their equipment,” said Kristie Cloud, Executive Assistant and Public Information Officer for Jackson County.​

If needed, the county will award multiple contracts—so long as they get the job done.​



“The bid packet does state that the county reserves the right to award multiple contracts so that may be something that they’re looking at, but first we have to gauge interest,” Cloud said.



For more information on applying, visit http://www.jacksoncountyfl.net/purchasing.