Jackson County Schools welcome back students and teachers on first day back

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna K8 school in Jackson County still opened their doors on the first day of school despite certain staff and first grade teachers having been exposed to COVID-19.

The Marianna K8 school welcomed back all of their students except first grade.

“Even before this happened, with the first grade, we’re taking this pandemic very seriously,” said Principal Eddie Ellis said. “We just want the public to know we’re going to do everything in our powers to keep their babies safe.”

Ellis also said the pandemic has now hit close to home.

“Once it comes to your doorstep, all of a sudden now, it’s very important,” Ellis said. “So it came to our doorstep and by coming to our doorstep, it’s made some people conscious of mask-wearing, more conscious of 6-feet distancing.”

According to Jackson County Superintendent, Larry Moore, the first graders will not start in-person until September 8th but, their classwork will begin later this week through Jackson.

Moore said the COVID-19 exposure has given the school district the opportunity to put into practice what they’ve been planning for.

Moore also said despite the COVID-19 exposure, to select staff and first-grade teachers, other Jackson County school administrators told the superintendent they had a good first day.

“It’s been a great day,” Moore said. “We have had a good day. I’ve talked with all of our principals and I’m getting the same reports from all around the county. This has just been a real good day.”

Moore said students and staff were very receptive to social distancing and wearing facemasks. Moore also said he is optimistic about the rest of the year.