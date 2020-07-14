Jackson County schools prepare to open in August

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — With less than a month until the first day of school, the Jackson County school board has set their guidelines for reopening to keep students and staff safe during the coronavirus.

The Jackson County school district is unique in that they have been able to practice some of their social distancing strategies during their summer reading camp held earlier this month.

Some of the guidelines include increased sanitation, increased handwashing, distribution of optional masks for teachers and students and daily temperature checks for all students and staff coming on campus.

“We’re doing all we can do, I think, to keep our students and our staff safe,” said Larry Moore, the superintendent for Jackson County.

Moore believes the daily temperature checks will run smoothly because the county have several thermometers that will be used to take temperatures.

If a student has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, the student will be isolated and sent home.

At Cottondale Elementary’s summer reading camp held earlier this month, teachers were able to experiment and see which techniques worked best in the classroom.

“…I’ve told them to put their arms straight out and if they can tough fingertips, then to just scoot away just a little more so that they understand in case they have a cough or sneeze, it has a lot further to travel than just the next person they’re by,” said Ashley McIntosh, a third grade teacher at Sneads Elementary.

Erin Wright, a kindergarten teacher at Cottondale Elementary, is surprised to see her students are positively reacting to the changes.

“They really love washing their hands,” Wright said. “I didn’t think they would love that but we are doing it three times a day so they’re getting into the routine for when they return.”

The first day of school in Jackson County is August 10 and as of Monday, the current number of cases in Jackson County is 632.