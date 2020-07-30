Jackson County Schools delivers one-million meals to students

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Over one-million meals have been delivered to Jackson County students since March.

The meal delivery program operates out of eight different sites and collectively, they send out thousands of meals a week.

“On a weekly basis, we’re currently doing 41 to 42,000 meals that go out every week in the Jackson County community,” said Rosanne Castro, the general manager of food service for Jackson County.

Students receive a seven-day meal pack which is made up of fresh and frozen foods and includes items kids would normally eat at school like sandwiches, popcorn-chicken, fruits, and vegetables.

“Today will give us that completion of knowing that we have fed the children of Jackson County and have reached the goal of serving one-million meals in Jackson County,” said Chephus Granberry, the transportation fleet manager.

Granberry also said the meal delivery program provided jobs for many of Jackson County school’s employees.

“Our bus drivers that are normally off during the summer and looking for extra work,” Granberry said. “This has served to help them financially as well as to get out in the community and see our students.”

A few teachers even volunteered to help deliver food to students while the schools have been closed.

“I hadn’t really thought about the reaching the 1,000,000 meals,” said Patti Pender Johnson, a Marianna K8 P.E. teacher. “We know all these students when we go out and give them the meals the group that we see are very appreciative of it and we know they need it.”

Johnson was also happy to see her current and former students when she brought them food.

“It’s pretty awesome because we see the current students but we also see the former students so it’s just great,” Johnson said. “We’re always asking them how they’re doing, they ask about us, we told them we couldn’t wait until August to see them again.”

The meal delivery operation will continue until school starts. After that, students who choose Jackson County’s online learning option, iJackson, will be able to pick up five-day meal packs at their school each week.