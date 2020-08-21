Jackson County school district to start new construction program

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County school district has started a new construction program where students interested in working in construction can get hands-on experience by the time they graduate high school.

Jackson County student, Nathan Zigler, is participating in the district’s new construction program and is excited to start learning and to receive hands on experience to help him apply what’s taught in the classroom to the real world.

“Well, I never thought I would use math like algebra or trigonometry in the real world,” Zigler said. “Geometry definitely, and now that I’ve seen this facility and now that Mr. Castleberry has talked me through it, I do now see the importance of it.”

Superintendent Larry Moore says funding for the program is coming from Chipola CareerSource and CareerSource Florida which allowed them to be able to equip the program with some of the best technology.

“We have we feel like a state of the art facility,” Moore said. “The people that have been helping us, the vendors that have supplied a lot of the equipment, say it’s one of the best equipped if not the best equipped in the southeast that they’re aware of.”

David Castleberry, the construction program instructor says students will have the opportunity to work on a job site before they even graduate.

“We have relationships with different people in the industry,” Castleberry said. “Building construction, HVAC and we would actually pair them in a job.”

Castleberry says while the program works best with a high school junior’s schedule, he says they can accommodate and this year they have tenth through twelfth graders enrolled in the program.

The new program will begin on Monday and all high school students in Jackson County are able to participate.