Jackson County School District to hold drive-thru graduation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Jackson County School District has decided to honor its graduating seniors with a drive-thru graduation. The drive-thru ceremonies will take place on the original May graduation dates scheduled for each high school.

Students will drive to their respective high schools for the ceremony. A parent or guardian must be driving the vehicle and other guests may be present. The graduate will exit the vehicle when it is their turn. They will then receive a diploma and have their picture taken.

“This was the only thing that we could come up with to stay within those guidelines and still honor those students at this time. Again we definitely want to have a traditional graduation ceremony at each one of the schools when restrictions will allow it,” said Larry Moore, Superintendent for Jackson County School District.

Moore says the graduation ceremonies will be streamed live online so family and friends who were unable to attend can be a part of the graduates’ big day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Zoo World reopens at 25% capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo World reopens at 25% capacity"

JCSD to hold drive thru graduation ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "JCSD to hold drive thru graduation ceremony"

Old Rutherford gym to be demolished

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Rutherford gym to be demolished"

Meat and beef shortage impacts local businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat and beef shortage impacts local businesses"

13NOW | South Walton Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | South Walton Fire"

Gulf Coast State College 2020 Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Coast State College 2020 Graduation"
More Local News