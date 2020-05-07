Jackson County School District to hold drive-thru graduation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Jackson County School District has decided to honor its graduating seniors with a drive-thru graduation. The drive-thru ceremonies will take place on the original May graduation dates scheduled for each high school.

Students will drive to their respective high schools for the ceremony. A parent or guardian must be driving the vehicle and other guests may be present. The graduate will exit the vehicle when it is their turn. They will then receive a diploma and have their picture taken.

“This was the only thing that we could come up with to stay within those guidelines and still honor those students at this time. Again we definitely want to have a traditional graduation ceremony at each one of the schools when restrictions will allow it,” said Larry Moore, Superintendent for Jackson County School District.

Moore says the graduation ceremonies will be streamed live online so family and friends who were unable to attend can be a part of the graduates’ big day.