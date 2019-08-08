Jackson County School District prepares for the ​new year

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– Jackson County School District is gearing up for Monday, the first day of school. While the district is still recovering from the storm, they have come a very long way.

The district suffered 18 million dollars worth of damage from Hurricane Michael. While most repairs have been completed, they say it’s time to focus on the new school year.

“One of our main focuses is to reduce absenteeism both among our students and our staff. When students are in attendance at school, then they have an opportunity to learn. If they’re missing school, they miss valuable instruction time. And the same with teachers,” said Larry Moore, Jackson County Superintendent.

The school board is also unveiling a new project, the K-8 school. This new school combines Golsen Elementary, Riverside Elementary, and Marianna Middle School.

“Our enrollment is declining in Jackson county, it has been for over 50 years, so this is an attempt to combine some schools, to better manage the FDOE dollars that we receive for education,” said Moore.

The anticipated completion date for the K-8 school is May, 2020.

Students and parents can also expect a generous gift from the district—free school supplies.

“We have received a grant that is helping to fund that, along with a lot of other donations from various groups. And we’re glad and just very thankful to those agencies that have provided donations and various things for our children,” said Moore.

School supplies are not the only surprise this school year. Students can expect to get their hands on new technology as well. The school receives funds each year to spend on technology for the classrooms.

“We used the digital allocation along with some sales tax dollars to purchase 1800 new computers this year,” said Moore.

The district is hosting open houses Thursday and Friday. Moore says he is looking to provide the best education experience possible this school year.