Jackson County School Board members implement new dress code

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — This school year, students can pick from a wider variety when choosing their outfit for the day.

Every school in the Jackson County School District has designated school colors they have been allowed to wear, but the school board has decided to add on to the policy.

Kids have been authorized to wear gray polos in addition to black, white and their school colors.

Students can now also wear hoodies in e approved colors.

Lastly, they are allowed to wear blue or black bottoms in addition to denim and khaki.

“With just being the school colors, there’s only about three shirts that they could wear, so we have added black and gray polos to any schools, so that gives some of them four or five different opportunities for the polo,” said Steve Benton, , Jackson County Schools Superintendent.

Benton said they opted to officially allow hoodies because students were wearing them anyways; and, administrators were taking too much time addressing the dress code infraction.