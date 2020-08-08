Jackson County School Board holds grand opening for Marianna K8

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board invited out parents, teachers, students and state politicians to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Marianna K8 school.

Superintendent Larry Moore said the school was a dream for Marianna that took years to make a reality.

The school was a $60 million project and comes out to eight acres under roof.

Marianna K8 combines the student bodies from Golson Elementary, Riverside Elementary and Marianna Middle School.

Representative Drake was in attendance and talked about the journey of the Marianna K8 school from start to finish.

“It’s such an awesome opportunity to see that dream realized,” Drake said. “We were standing out on the top of a flatbed trailer and we were forecasting this vision and this dream of this school here and it’s such an honor to see it take place.”

The new school also features a personal touch to honor the history of the old schools that were combined to create Marianna K8.

In the lobby of the new school, there are four pillars and at the top of each one, students, faculty and staff from each school signed a pillar.

Some of the new administration, like Marianna K8 Principal Eddie Ellis, were there to see the nostalgia-inducing pillars in person.

“When they graduate from high school, and college and come back to the Marianna K8 school, they can look up and say that’s my name up there on that column and just for historical purposes and just for nostalgia, it’s just perfect,” Ellis said.

Jackson County officials are also proud to say they used mostly local engineering and construction companies for the new school. Officials say they were pleased to be able to invest the $60 million it took to build the school back into Jackson County’s local economy.