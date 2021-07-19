Jackson school leaders determined to stay with in-person classes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 193 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County over the last two weeks.

While it [Jackson County] is considered a hot spot in Florida, Superintendent Steve Benton said the plan is to stay with in-person learning unless told otherwise.

“We’ve already been through it one time. With the online and homeschooling or whatever. We know what has to be done if it comes down to it,” said Benton.

Benton said they are not going to enforce masks or social distancing, but if a child wishes to learn online, that option is available.

“Last year we had our k-2 students being taught virtually through the use of Canvas by our teachers,” said Jennifer See, Director of secondary Education and Technology.

See said that worked out well, but there were also challenges.

“The problem was the teachers were having to do the iJackson plus teach the brick and mortar kids and it just wasn’t working out very well,” said Benton.

This upcoming school year, kindergarten through 12th-grade students who want to learn virtually have to enroll in the Jackson County Virtual School.

“So they’ll actually still be Jackson County students, but instead of being enrolled in the physical school, they’ll be enrolled under our virtual school,” said See.

The deadline to enroll is Thursday.