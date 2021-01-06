Jackson County rolls out coronavirus vaccine

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Since the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, Jackson County residents are excited to get in line for a shot.

T.G. Harkrider, the director of environmental safety for the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County, said they’re currently receiving weekly shipments of the vaccine and are distributing them by appointment only. He said being able to reach this point in the pandemic is a blessing.

“It’s a historical event you know to see the emergence of a disease, to go through the testing process, the vaccine formulation and then to actually be a part of the administration of it but it’s a privilege to be a part of it,” Harkrider said.

Residents who are able to receive the vaccine at this point said they are relieved this day has come. They said they’re ready to get their lives back and are encouraging others to get vaccinated when they can.

I would encourage everybody to come and get the vaccine and save themselves and their friends,” said Jackson County resident, Isaiah Morgan. “It’s a blessing and I feel good. I’m glad I took it.”

“I just feel very thankful, you know that the vaccine could be rolled out early, or at least that’s how we feel about it and we’re thankful for all the people in politics as well as working out here to give it to us,” said Jackson County resident, Anneke Large.

Another resident, Waine Bryant, said because he has pre-existing conditions, he is relieved he is able to put something in his body to help him fight the virus.

“I don’t have the wear-with-all to fight,” said Bryant. “You know? So it’s invaluable that I’m getting protection and it makes me happy to be this close.”

For those who were not able to book an appointment, the Jackson County Health Department and Jackson Hospital are partnering together for a first-come, first-serve vaccine distribution event.

The event will be held Wednesday, January 13th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Center. Officials said no appointment is necessary.