Jackson County residents meet the candidates running for office at candidate forum

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — With a big election season ahead in Jackson County, residents took advantage of Tuesday’s candidate forum to be able to meet each candidate and hear what they had to say ahead of the November election day.

Adam Basford, the host of the forum, was happy to see residents come out and be involved in the election process.

“We have very limited ways we can be involved in our government, and one is by being educated voters and this is a perfect platform for our citizens to come out and learn about every person on the ballot here in Jackson County and that’s huge,” Basford said.

Candidates set up tents with various campaigning materials like yard signs and flyers to give out to residents as they came by to chat with each candidate.

Local food trucks were also at the forum and the event attracted attendees of all ages.

Having just turned 18, Lauren Harkins says this event is especially important for her just year.

“With it being my first election year, it’s been nice to be able to walk around and actually be able to walk around and talk with all of the people running for the different offices,” Harkins said.

There are over 10 offices up for election this cycle including Sheriff, Superintendent, Supervisor of Elections and three county commissioner seats. For more information on all of the offices up for election visit the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections website.