Jackson County residents march to the polls to early vote

MARIANNA Fla. (WMBB) — Many gathered Sunday to March to the Polls and cast their early votes, literally.

Starting at the Jackson County Courthouse, many residents followed behind Pastor Daryl Johnson and others to the Elections Office’s Supervisor to early vote.

All registered voters were encouraged to join in and exercise their rights.

The last time Pastor Johnson helped to organize a march to the polls was back in 2008.

Johnson said he felt like it was right to organize another march to show support and get others to see the importance of their singular votes.

“On what we can do to make things better,” said Johnson. “For these young men right here that looks like me. Make sure whatever you stand for and whatever you believe, we go and we cast our votes.”

Johnson said after talking with community members, he had noticed many people of all different races, that have questions.

“I do not know of any other time, let me just be real, let me just be who I am,” said Johnson. “I do not know of any other time that this is so important. They say vote like their lives depends on it, your life depends on it.”

His hope is for the community and the country to come together and get a better understanding of each other.