Jackson County receives walk-up COVID-19 testing site from Florida Department of Emergency Management

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Emergency Management has set up the first walk-up testing site in the area.

The testing site is located in the Dollar General parking lot located on Lafayette St. in Marianna.

The DEM partnered with Publix, Home Depot and Dollar General to be able to put their portable COVID-19 testing sites in their parking lots.

Those who would like to be tested can walk up any time 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

T.G. Harkrider, the environmental health director for the Jackson County Health Department, says the new testing site is a great asset to the community because those who cannot get tested during the week, can now get tested on the weekends.

The Jackson County Health Department is hopeful the extra testing site will allow them to focus more on contact tracing in the area.

“We envision this site being able to handle the line share of the testing in Jackson County and this will allow the county health department to focus our efforts on contract-tracing which is the other tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Harkrider.

The test is a shallow nasal swab done by the patient while a technician supervises. Testing is free of charge and available to all adults 18 and over in the area.