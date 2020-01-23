Jackson County receives grant to assist with developing Endeavor

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Funding is on it’s way to Jackson County to assist with developing the Endeavor property in Marianna. The County has received $5,880,000 from the Florida Job Growth Infrastructure Grant.

The funds will be used for the Jackson County Regional Employment Center project. The county will expand the McCallum Sweeney/Gulf Power ‘Certified Site’ by using funds to develop infrastructure in the area. The funds will also be used to develop the roads.



$750,000 will be used to build an autism transition training center.



“The goal is for it to be a facility for primarily young adults and older adults who have aged out of the school system who still need some type of specialized training that would assist them in learning how to transition into the workplace,” said Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels.



The County has 5 years to spend the money from the grant. The County plans on turning the site into a regional commerce center that supports economic growth.