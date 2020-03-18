Jackson County posts broadband survey

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Jackson County is looking to improve internet for residents as they try to introduce a broadband network to the area.

The county has posted a survey on their website encouraging residents to share their opinions.

The survey will help the county determine what areas of the county have the greatest need and demand.

Residents are asked about their current service, price, speed, and reliability. The county is urging all residents and businesses to participate.

Once they gather enough data, they will determine where it is built.

“What’s going on now is a prime example of why reliable internet, reliable broadband is needed in every county because of situations just like this one where if you can’t leave home, if you’re doing school from home, or if you’re working from home, like having the reliability to do that and stay connected with people is really vital,” said Kristie Cloud, Jackson County’s Public Information Officer.

The county believes introducing fiber to the area would improve their economic development. To access the survey, visit www.jacksoncountyfl.net.