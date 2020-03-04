Jackson County passes resolution to assist those still rebuilding

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Jackson County has passed a resolution to assist the community with their housing needs.

The resolution allows survivors to continue to reside in residential vehicles and FEMA trailers on their private property while rebuilding.

Originally, all properties had to be cleared of mobile dwelling units by May 20, 2020.

But after carefully considering the still heightened need for assistance, the county has extended the deadline six more months.

The new resolution gives residents until December 31, 2020 to live on their property while repairing their homes.