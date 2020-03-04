Jackson County passes resolution to assist those still rebuilding

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Jackson County has passed a resolution to assist the community with their housing needs.

The resolution allows survivors to continue to reside in residential vehicles and FEMA trailers on their private property while rebuilding.

Originally, all properties had to be cleared of mobile dwelling units by May 20, 2020.

But after carefully considering the still heightened need for assistance, the county has extended the deadline six more months.

The new resolution gives residents until December 31, 2020 to live on their property while repairing their homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Deerpoint Drawdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deerpoint Drawdown"

Parks Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parks Update"

Bay County Sheriff's Office reimbursed $2 million for Hurricane Michael expenses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Sheriff's Office reimbursed $2 million for Hurricane Michael expenses"

Jackson County passes resolution to assist those still rebuilding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County passes resolution to assist those still rebuilding"

Local paramedics work with childbirth simulation mannequin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local paramedics work with childbirth simulation mannequin"

Bozeman softball player Whitney Rogers's miraculous recovery from bad hit to head

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bozeman softball player Whitney Rogers's miraculous recovery from bad hit to head"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.