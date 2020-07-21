Jackson County officials putting together a new COVID-19 campaign

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials are putting a plan in place to show more of their continued support of the CDC’s guidelines.

County Administrator, Wilanne Daniels, said the county is working on a campaign centered around sharing information from the CDC.

“Staff discussed getting back to regularly sharing those kinds of posts and to make sure that we’re doing our part to get the information out that it is important to follow CDC guidelines when possible,” Daniels said.

They county is looking to all different kinds of communication methods for the campaign.

“Whether that’s running ads in the paper just so that the board of county commissioners does have a voice and presence in the community that we are certainly in support of following these recommended guidelines,” Daniels said.

At the county commission meeting earlier this month, residents asked them to make mask wearing mandatory, but it didn’t come to a vote.

Daniels said at the conclusion of the meeting the board made a statement saying they support wearing masks for those who feel it is necessary or important.

Sandy Martin, the health administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County, is also stressing the importance of unity across all fronts during the pandemic.

“I think it’s very important that we bring all the players together, the Florida Department of Health, the school board, the board of county commissioners, Jackson Hospital, our local EMS, fire rescue resources in order to get everybody on the same page in order to fight the virus,” Martin said.

As of Saturday, Jackson County has reported 769 positive cases of COVID-19 as well as three coronavirus deaths bringing the death toll to 10.