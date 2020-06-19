Jackson County officials make plans for the Endeavor Property

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Tourist Development Council and other county officials walked the Endeavor property today to begin to visualize their plans for the property.

The Endeavor property is formerly known as the Dozier School for Boys. The school closed down back in 2011 and county officials are hopeful the new developments will provide healing for the community over the school’s past. The Dozier School for Boys is known for the horror stories of the alleged abuse that come from hundreds of men that attended the school, and stepped forward after the school’s closing.

“This is just a really good chance for us to kind of take the property, give the community a healing process and really change the narrative of what the endeavor property is,” said Christy Andreasen, the executive director of the Jackson County TDC.

The name of the property, Endeavor, was chosen from a list of potential names with a common theme: renewal.

“That idea of we’re endeavoring to do something great in Jackson County,” said Wilanne Daniels, the county administrator for Jackson County. “We’re endeavoring to make this property new and exciting and ultimately better than it ever has been.”

The first two buildings the TDC is focusing on are the former gymnasium and cafeteria. They plan to possibly use the gym for a multi-use convention center and to transform the cafeteria into a museum about Jackson County and the community’s history.

There are also plans for an autism academy to move onto the property as well. For more information on the Endeavor property, head to the Jackson County TDC’s website.