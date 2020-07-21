Jackson County officials begin work on the new budget

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials are trying a new approach to their budget this year.

On Monday, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners were presented with a balanced budget. A balanced budget means the county commission did not have to add or take away anything from the proposed budget.

Officials said having an already balanced budget presented to the commission hasn’t happened in years.

“I think it was the second year I was on the board, four years ago maybe, we had to shave off 7 million dollars,” said Clint Pate, the board chairman for the Jackson County commission. “It took us awhile to do it.”

This is not the end of budget talks for Jackson County. In August, county commissioners will be presented with a second special projects budget.

The deadline for setting the millage rate is August 3rd and the final budget will be adopted by September 22nd.