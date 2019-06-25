Jackson County offers free school supplies for upcoming school year

MARIANNA, Fla. -- Jackson County Schools are giving parents and students one less thing to worry about for the upcoming school year; free school supplies.

The supplies, including notebooks, paper, highlighters and more, were donated to the county by other school districts around and outside of Florida.

A $50 thousand grant was also given to the county to go towards helping to supply students with school supplies, lessening the back-to-school financial burden on parents.

"A lot of our families are still in the rebuilding mode," said Jackson County Schools Superintendent Larry Moore. "This is one thing that we can take off their list, that they don't have to worry about."

Many of the donated supplies have already been distributed to the different school campuses across Jackson County.

Superintendent Moore says there's a lot more of them on the way.