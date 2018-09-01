Jackson County Needs Volunteers for River Clean Up

Summer is wrapping up and fewer people are tubing down the Chipola River, but what those last few tubers are seeing is trash.

Jackson County officials have organized a clean up event, to float down and pick up the garbage on the way.

The clean up will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018.

The event will start at 8 AM.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own flotation device, canoes, or kayaks to help with the process.

The county and some other volunteers will have larger boats to help haul the trash.

The clean up will start at the Spring Creek dock on Highway 90 in Marianna and end at Magnolia Bridge.

“We have experienced some high water here in recent weeks so a lot of things from roadways and things like that have washed in and they get deposited up from high water and when the water recedes it gets left on the bank and all it takes is another flood to pick it up and carry it on down the stream,” said Rett Daniels, Jackson County Parks and Recreation Director.

To sign up to volunteer, call the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department at (850)718-0437 or email jcparks@jacksoncountyfl.com.