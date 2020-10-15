Jackson County native, Creshull Harrison Jr., dies at 93-years-old

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A pillar of the Marianna community, Creshull Harrison, the former owner of what used to be Harrison Chevrolet, died at 93-years-old early Tuesday morning.

Harrison is being remembered as an upstanding businessman, public servant and gentleman.

“And when I think about Mr. Harrison, oh Lord, it was a sad day yesterday,” said Ricky Miller, the owner of Miller and Miller Chevrolet in Marianna. “But when I think about him, he’s in a great place because he was a great, great Christian man.”

Other colleagues and friends are also remembering Harrison as well.

“He’s always been a great man, a man that always supported the community, a good rotarian, and just a great, great person and he will be missed,” said Jorge Garcia, the president of Marianna Toyota.

Harrison’s father, Creshull Harrison Sr., originally opened Harrison Chevrolet in 1928 and only three people have owned the dealership since then. When Miller took over the dealership, Harrison told him to run it the Harrison way.

“His way was like this, cause this is the way he told me,” Miller said. “He says Ricky, there’s only been three owners of this dealership since the 20’s, don’t embarrass the other two. Run it the Harrison way.’ And I said ‘How’s that Mr. Harrison?’ and he says ‘we ran it like everything could be done, could be put on the front page of every newspaper.'”

Because of this, Miller went to the Marianna City Commission to get a portion of Baltzell Street renamed to Harrison Way.

“The family told him we got it done, and it put a smile on his face,” Miller said.

Miller said Harrison should be remembered in more ways than one.

“If there was hall of fame for businessmen, Mr. Harrison would be in it, if there was a hall of fame for a husband, Mr. Harrison would be in it,” Miller said. “If there was a hall of fame for father, grandfather, great-grandfather, he would be in it.”

Miller said Harrison will always be loved and hopes the street named Harrison Way will be a lasting memory of him.