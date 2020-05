JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man has lost his life after a lawnmower accident.

Deputies say they arrived at the home of Roy Lee Robinson, 82, shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday night after receiving a call about an unresponsive person outside.

Once they arrived, they found Robinson underneath the lawnmower deceased.

Deputies say he had been working on the mower prior to it falling on him.