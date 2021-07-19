Jackson County man accused of molesting girl

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man was arrested and charged with molesting a teenager, according to court records.

Custis Randall Jenkins, 37, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct. Jenkins is accused of abusing the child between May of 2020 and February of 2021.

Jenkins is currently the welding instructor at Chipola College.

While the case was originally assigned to the State of Attorney’s Office in the 14th Judicial Circuit it has been transferred to the first circuit.

State Attorney Larry Basford asked that the case be transferred because an employee in his office was once a judge who dealt with two previous and unrelated cases involving Jenkins.