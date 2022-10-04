MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida.

As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery.

Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others.

“We’ve been put in contact with a fireman in Englewood Florida and speaking with him on the phone yesterday, he told me the problem they are having down there is they’ve got these first responders including linemen and they are out working and trying to save lives so what happens is they are working these 18-hour shifts so their homes are being neglected,” Mercer said.

“They’ve got trees down and they can’t get to their driveways and their families are struggling.”

Mercer has assembled a team of about a dozen to head down to Englewood on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mercer said people in Jackson County may offer skills those down south may not be as well versed in.

“There’s some people that can’t use a chainsaw,” Mercer said. “If you grew up in Jackson County, typically you know how to use a chainsaw, you know how to use it well and you know how to use it safely. So it’s just a skill set that we’ve developed from growing up in the south and we want to try to help others with that skill set so that’s what we’re doing.”

Mercers said he also wants to focus the team’s recovery efforts on the elderly as well. He said not helping was never an option.

“It’s giving hope,” Mercer said. “It’s showing people that you love them, that you care about them. I will never see these people again. I will never see them again as long as I live but you do it anyway because it’s the right thing to do. Not only because people helped us during Michael, it’s just the right thing to do.”

Mercer expects the team to be back in Jackson County late Saturday night.

Mercer is trying to send additional crews in the next few weeks.

If you want to join the relief effort, you can reach out to the First Baptist Church of Marianna at (850) 526-4200.