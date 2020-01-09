Jackson County focuses on solving housing crisis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–While Jackson County may still be in a housing crisis, those working in the Community Development Office say they are looking for ways to combat that.

Last summer, Jackson County learned they were receiving $7.2 million through the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program. Now, the county is seeing the first $4 million of that deal.

“Our goal with the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program is to build at least 30 houses and that’s gonna be total demolition and reconstruction of homes in the county,” said Hunter Potts, the Housing Grants Coordinator for Jackson County

Potts says they hope to be able to accept applications for those homes beginning January 25th.

Also on the table for 2020 is more housing. The county has decided to move forward with building ‘Tranquility at Hope School’, an affordable housing complex.

“It’s an apartment complex. It will be two separate 16 unit buildings and hopefully construction and moving in will happen in the next year and a half, two years,” Pott said.

The county also plans on pursuing more funding to assist with the housing crisis. Potts says they will be applying for the Community Development Block Grant.

“The grant can provide for private development for housing complexes, it can give money to rental properties to help repair them or things like that,” Potts said.

To educate residents on the state of housing in Jackson County, Pott’s office has begun posting a series of informative articles on the county’s Facebook page. The articles encourage transparency and help to answer the community’s questions.

“For instance, like if you wanted to put up a mobile home in Jackson County or a residential development order with the county. How that process works and what the fees associated with that are,” Pott says that is just one example of the kinds of questions his articles can answer.

The county is also still running their SHIP program and Travel Trailer Pilot Program.

To learn more about the housing series, visit the Jackson County Board of County Commissioner’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Jackson-County-Board-of-County-Commissioners-244162076279187/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Beach Safety Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Safety Director"

New Fire Dept. in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Fire Dept. in PCB"

Jackson County focuses on solving housing crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County focuses on solving housing crisis"

Report shows Girls Inc. success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Report shows Girls Inc. success"

Many Bay District Schools still in need of repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many Bay District Schools still in need of repairs"

Little girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car. Lubbock man charged with capital murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car. Lubbock man charged with capital murder"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.