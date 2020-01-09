Jackson County focuses on solving housing crisis

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–While Jackson County may still be in a housing crisis, those working in the Community Development Office say they are looking for ways to combat that.



Last summer, Jackson County learned they were receiving $7.2 million through the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program. Now, the county is seeing the first $4 million of that deal.



“Our goal with the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program is to build at least 30 houses and that’s gonna be total demolition and reconstruction of homes in the county,” said Hunter Potts, the Housing Grants Coordinator for Jackson County



Potts says they hope to be able to accept applications for those homes beginning January 25th.

Also on the table for 2020 is more housing. The county has decided to move forward with building ‘Tranquility at Hope School’, an affordable housing complex.



“It’s an apartment complex. It will be two separate 16 unit buildings and hopefully construction and moving in will happen in the next year and a half, two years,” Pott said.



The county also plans on pursuing more funding to assist with the housing crisis. Potts says they will be applying for the Community Development Block Grant.



“The grant can provide for private development for housing complexes, it can give money to rental properties to help repair them or things like that,” Potts said.



To educate residents on the state of housing in Jackson County, Pott’s office has begun posting a series of informative articles on the county’s Facebook page. The articles encourage transparency and help to answer the community’s questions.



“For instance, like if you wanted to put up a mobile home in Jackson County or a residential development order with the county. How that process works and what the fees associated with that are,” Pott says that is just one example of the kinds of questions his articles can answer.



The county is also still running their SHIP program and Travel Trailer Pilot Program.



To learn more about the housing series, visit the Jackson County Board of County Commissioner’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Jackson-County-Board-of-County-Commissioners-244162076279187/?epa=SEARCH_BOX