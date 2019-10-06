Jackson County firefighters extinguish wildfire in Sneads

Wildfire

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)- Jackson County is just one of a few local areas that is currently under a burn ban.

Dry conditions make it easier for fires to spread and that’s what happened Saturday afternoon after a tree fell onto a powerline and started a wildfire.

Jackson County Fire Rescue and forestry officials, responded to Inwood Road in Sneads, just shortly before 3 o’clock.

Firefighters on the scene said the wildfire spread to roughly 20 plus acres. Shortly before 6:30 Saturday evening, the fire was 100% contained.

