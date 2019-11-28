Jackson County Fire Rescue serving free Thanksgiving meals

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–While most of us spend Thanksgiving sitting around the dinner table eating and laughing with loved ones, that won’t be the case this Thursday for some local first responders and volunteers.



The Jackson County Fire Rescue Team will have an early wake-up call this Thanksgiving, not to fight a fire, but to turn on their ovens and start cooking.​



“It’s gonna be chaos but it’s always chaos and we’re a fire department but we’re gonna pull it together and make this thing happen,” said Mike Wiggins, a Firefighter and EMT.​



The volunteers will be serving Thanksgiving meals for those in need.​



“Turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, pies, cakes, everything we can put together,” said Davin Davison, Lieutenant for Jackson County Fire Rescue.



The delicious meals will be served at Madison Street Park on Thanksgiving day from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. And Davison says preparing the meals is definitely a group effort.​



“People are at home that are cooking, they’re cooking at the station, Marianna Fire has also volunteered their ovens so they’re gonna be cooking other turkeys and the other sides for us also,” Lt. Davison said.​



With many residents still suffering from Hurricane Michael, both Wiggins and Davison say it’s more important, now than ever, that they give back to their community.​



“We welcome anyone that wants to come bring some donations, some food or anything like that, or help serve. We’ll be out there all day long,” Lt. Davison said.​



The fire station says none of this would be possible without the generous donations from the Chipola College culinary students and Register Meat Company of Cottondale.​