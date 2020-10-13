Jackson County farmer shares how Hurricane Michael changed his business

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County usually doesn’t feel the full of effects of hurricanes because it’s not on the coast. However, Michael was still a major hurricane when it ripped through Marianna and the surrounding towns. Hurricane Michael is still having a huge effect on the county’s major industry: agriculture.

Spanish Trails Farm owner, Trent Childs, remembers harvesting what they could just before Hurricane Michael hit.

He and his father rode out the storm inside of their home, watching their multi-generational farm being destroyed.

“Everything that his dad had worked for, and he had worked for, and what I had worked for we watched it all get blown away in a matter of a couple hours,” Childs said.

Childs said Hurricane Michael cost him nearly a million dollars in damaged equipment, destroyed barns and lost crops.

“It about brought me on my knees. You look out and the old barns my grandpa had built were gone,” Childs said. “The only thing that was halfway standing was the siloh. That’s all that was left of what the original farm. It’s expanded and grew since his passing.”

Childs said he’s still waiting on $150,000 from the WHIP program, which provides money to help farmers recovering from natural disasters. Without it, he was forced to plant only half of his crops last year.

“It would bring, it would take the burden off these loans that I’ve had to take out and equipment that was paid for now that I owe on just to overcome Michael,” Childs said. “Until we get that, we’re going to feel it for a long time.”

Childs recouped some of his losses by renting some his land for a debris site. But now, he won’t be able to plant that field for five years.

“It was one of them do-or-die things,” Childs said.

Despite the set-backs, Childs said he still has a passion for farming and feeding America.

“Nothing is no better than seeing that seed come up out of the ground, and producing to a beautiful plant and making beautiful product and sending it to the store, going to a local grocery store and knowing that I grew that. It really makes you feel good,” Childs said.

Childs has also opened a produce stand, giving locals the opportunity to buy directly from the farmer. With the support of the community, Childs hopes to be able to put the farm back on its feet.