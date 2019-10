JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rodney Andreasen says they did everything they could do ahead of Hurricane Michael.

“How many people can prepare for a Cat 5 storm coming in on the coast and then hitting you as a Cat 4? That’s something that really doesn’t ever happen,” he said. “This storm was off the scales for us.”

Andreasen talked to News 13 This Morning about what lessons he and his staff learned from the storm and what their biggest issue is right now.