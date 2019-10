SNEADS, Fla (WMBB) — Two Sneads Elementary students celebrated I Love Lucy Day, October 15, a little early last week.

Bowen and Rylee dressed up as Ricky and Lucy for Decades Day at their school.





The two have been best friends since kindergarten. Their moms are best friends as well and showed them a few episodes to get them into character.

Bowen’s mom, Meagann, says she got everything they were wearing at Goodwill including their shoes.