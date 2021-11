JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — State troopers are investigating a crash that happened on State Road 69 near Bone Yard Road on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

According to FHP, a truck was heading South on 69 and crossed over the center line, and hit a northbound truck head-on.

The 60-year old driver of the first truck went to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other people involved in the wreck had minor injuries.

Highway 69 was blocked off for about an hour and a half.