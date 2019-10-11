Jackson County celebrates the community’s strength and progress

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Hurricane Michael made its mark in Jackson County, drastically changing its landscape and the lives of those who call it home. But now, the community looks to the future. Thursday night, they gathered for ‘The Spirit of Jackson’, an event aimed at celebrating their strength and resiliency.



Residents from across Jackson County poured into The Citizen’s Lodge Park in Marianna.



The community shared smiles, pride, and memories as they reflected on how far they’ve come.



“A year ago it didn’t look as nice as it did now and we’re rebuilding and we hope to rebuild stronger and I think really its put the whole community or actually the whole panhandle back together,” said Clint Pate, Jackson County Chairman.



The County paid special recognition to those who played a big role in Jackson County’s recovery including lineman.



Fun was had by all. The community enjoyed live music, hay rides, food vendors, and raffles.



“It is such a wonderful event for the kids, for people to come out and enjoy one another and just see love and peace,” said Kiandra Everett, a Marianna resident.



While the community continues to struggle each day as they recover, the County wanted the one year anniversary to lift their spirits; encouraging them to stay positive on their road to recovery.



“It just reinforces what we’ve known for the last year, that the community comes together. They support every aspect of the rebuilding and the growth. A lot of faith has been exhibited and its just good to have the community together,” said Debra Dickens, a Sneads resident.



As Jackson County continues to recover, one thing is clear. Residents take pride in their community, today and every day.