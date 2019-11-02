Jackson County celebrates 46th Annual Farm City Festival

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Jackson County is known for its agriculture. This weekend the community is celebrating its rich history of farming with the 46th Annual Farm City Festival.



The Annual Farm City Festival kicked off Friday afternoon with an antique tractor drive down Highway 90.

Tractors from as early as the 1950’s filled Madison Street Park, all representing a piece of history.



“Basically we’re celebrating the heritage and bounty of agriculture in Jackson County,” said Doug Mayo, UF/IFAS Jackson County Extension Director.



Farmers say their goal is to recognize the equipment that paved the way for their industry.



“Just to keep the old tractors alive, just to keep it in people’s minds and maybe let some young people see what’s going on and maybe the way things were before everything was automated,” said Pat Masters with Masters Farm Supply.



On Friday night, the AG center was filled with people and noise as the farmers participated in a competition to see who’s tractor is the strongest.



“Competition…I like seeing if I got something better than everybody else,” said Larry Cox, a festival-goer who traveled to Marianna from Alabama just to participate.



The Farm Festival activities will pick back up Saturday and Mayo says there’s a little something for everyone.

“There’s all sorts of things to do around that including craft vendors and food vendors, and we’ve got kids activities and agricultural demonstrations,” Mayo said.



For more information on Saturday’s activities, visit http://www.jacksoncounty.com/ .