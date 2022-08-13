MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On August 12th, 1822, the Florida Territorial Council founded Jackson County, making it the third oldest county in Florida.

Now 200 years later, residents came out to celebrate the bicentennial.

“This is the first time I’ve actually been to this kind of event. It’s really really fun,” resident Kelley Liles said. “It’s been really cool. A lot of nice people.”

“The turnout has been absolutely tremendous, a lot better than we thought,” Interim Director of the Jackson County Tourist Development Council, Daniel Darbyshire said. “A lot of people decided to come out, brave the weather and a lot of people came together to make this happen so we can’t thank everybody enough for that.”

Darbyshire said the event is 100% sponsorship funded, meaning no tax dollars were used to put it together.

Local businesses and churches set up vendor activity booths at the event.

“Just having that realization that its 200 years and it doesn’t necessarily mean as much until you realize that we are older than the state of Florida and so what history, what rich history is right here in Jackson County and then there is just some level of pride that comes along with looking around and seeing all these organizations come together literally under one roof and on the property to make something like this happen,” Jackson County County Administrator, Wilanne Daniels said. “Everyone has just been in such great spirits today and having a great time.”

The city of Marianna was founded five years later in 1827 and became the county seat two years after that.