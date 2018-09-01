Jackson County Adult Education Expanding Video

MARIANNA, Fla. - Sometimes, life happens and teenagers decide to drop out of school before getting their high school diploma.

But, as we all know, while it's not always required, a high school education is usually the bare minimum for most employers.

Last school year, the Jackson County Adult Education center served more than 140 students, working towards a high school diploma.

"We want our community, the residents of our county to have the opportunity to obtain that degree if that is a priority for them now," said Phyllis Daniels, Director of Career and Adult Education.

Daniels and other school district officials want to cater to more citizens in the area that are reaching for that goal.

But, there's one problem.

"Because of the geographic size of our county, getting into Marianna is sometimes a hardship," said Daniels.

Lucky for those who live in the towns near Marianna, the district is expanding the adult education center to the schools in the area.

"We will have classes at Grand Ridge School to cover the east side of our county, Malone School to cover the north east side, and then Cottondale and Graceville to cover the west side, the north west side," Daniels said.

Class registration is open, now.

Daniels said one student will start in Graceville, next week.

"We wanted to make the opportunity to earn that high school diplomas as accessible as it could possibly be," said Daniels.

But, the Classes aren't limited to Jackson County residents. They will even cater to those in Alabama and Georgia.

"We want to do our part in equipping individuals with the credentials that will make them employable and open a door," Daniels said.

For information on how to enroll in the program, call the Adult Education Center, Monday through Friday, at 4-8-2-9-6-1-7.