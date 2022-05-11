JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County leaders have launched a new ‘Citizens Academy,’ giving residents the opportunity to learn about their local government and agencies.

During Wednesday’s monthly gathering, participants heard from several departments including the Tourist Development Council, the Public Library, and Veterans Services.

For instance, they found out the smallest amount of compensation a disabled veteran can earn is $152 per month.

Some Jackson County disabled veterans receive as much as $9,000 per month.

The program is a revelation for some residents.

“I drive by this beautiful library all of the time and I say you know why do I need a book? I’m 80 years old,” Graceville Resident Stanley Rodgers said. “But I learned a lot today I do read a lot online and I do a lot of research and things online. If I go get a library card, it opens up a wealth of information to me that’s far more than I could get to.”

Jackson County officials said they created only 12 spots for this year’s Citizens Academy group.

But they want to expand next year.