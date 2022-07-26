MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids in Jackson County are just two weeks away from heading back to school, but the hunt is still on for teachers district-wide.

School district officials are trying to make the job as appealing as possible.

One method is courting retired teachers.

In the past, Jackson County school policy stated that retired teachers who come back to work only get paid for 10 years of experience.

But in the last month, the school board approved a motion to pay returning retirees for their full experience.

“It’s been good for retired teachers to want to come back now because now they can come back on their full salary, draw their retirement check and it just helps them financially,” Jackson County School District Superintendent Steve Benton said. “And it helps the school district with our number of teachers.”

Just three weeks ago, the school district had 26 teacher openings.

Now they only have 11.

Superintendent Benton said at least 10 of those are retired educators.

They are also recruiting Chipola College graduates, who do not necessarily need an education degree.

“We have a lot of teachers that are non-education majors like Psychology,” Benton said. “You can get a three-year temporary certificate if you have a degree, so the governor’s office has opened it up to make it easier for people to become teachers.”

Benton said he is hoping to pick up at least another five teachers before the school year starts.

To apply, you can contact the Jackson County School District directly at jcsb.org or 850-482-1200.