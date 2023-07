MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man is facing child sex charges.

Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 35-year-old Troy Summers. Jr. Tuesday.

They said he repeatedly raped a child over the last 18 months. The girl is now 13-years-old. She told officers she frequently tried to stop him and that Summers hit her.

He is currently charged with three counts of sexual battery.