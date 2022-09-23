MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up.

After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely.

A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities:

Current Public Works Director, Rett Daniels has been named Deputy County Administrator over Field Operations. In addition to his current duties (Parks, Recycling, Utilities, and Animal Control), he will become the direct report for Facilities and Road and Bridge. Rett has proven his ability to work across multiple departments. Additionally, several departments that formerly fell to the Deputy County Administrator will now report to the County Administrator: Library, Veteran’s Services, TDC, Extension Services, Human Resources, and Information Technology. Sarah Sun, Grants and Contracts Coordinator, and Hunter Potts, Administrative Services Director, will take on most of the budgetary and daily duties from the former deputy county administrator, in addition to their current duties. Mrs. Sun is the official Budget Director (she will keep grants and contracts) and will report directly to the administrator. Mr. Potts is the budget backup and will be directly involved in policy development. Administrative Assistant Brigitte Rehberg is now the Business Manager. She will keep her current duties, as well as assume a broader scope within the administration department. Executive Assistant/PIO Dylan Bass will be retitled to Public Communications Officer. This position will focus on public communications through traditional means, as well as social media management, community relations, and special event planning.

The additional workload will mean a salary bump for the current administrators.

Rett Daniels increases from $62,894.42 to $72,000.00

Sarah Sun increases from $50,000.00 to $57,348.00

Hunter Potts increases from $53,212.58 to $59,000.00

Brigitte Rehberg increases from $36,700.00 to $41,000.00

Wilanne Daniels and Dylan Bass’s salaries will remain the same.

“Anytime there’s a change within the organization, I think it’s a good time to evaluate at that point what the current needs are and that sort’ve organically happened upon her departure but then also just with the challenging times that we are in right now from a budgetary standpoint I just felt like it was important to really try to realize some savings through that,” Daniels said.

Daniels estimates the changes will save the county between $70,000-80,000 a year.