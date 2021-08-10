It’s time for scallops again in Gulf County

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s almost time to grab your snorkel, mask, and net with scallop season just around the corner in Gulf County.

“We have a little tradition on my boat that the first one you first you have to actually eat raw so the first one you shuck you have to give it a good like raw taste,” said Marketing Director Adrianne Glass.

If your yearly tradition includes hunting for scallops there are some things you should keep in mind.

“But what we want to tell people to do is be safe there is a lot of boats that are going to be out on the bay and we have a lot of seagrasses that are really shallow so be aware of the tides the channels you can look at all this stuff before you actually go on the water you know to be prepared before you actually go on the water.”

Scalloping requires a Florida saltwater fishing license which you can purchase for 3 days, 7 days, or up to a year.

“A lot of the scallops can be found in the head of the bay so south of blacks island”

According to the FWC each person can have no more than 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell and no more than 10 gallons of whole scallops in the shell on a vessel.

“We see a lot of people here year after year that love to come of course the season is different for us than the rest of us than the rest of the state but we have one of the most beautiful bays in the state of Florida to us.”

Scallop season begins in Gulf County on August 16.