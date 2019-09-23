It’s officially Fall: the autumnal equinox explained

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of fall in the northern hemisphere is marked by the “Autumnal Equinox” which happens when the sun crosses an imaginary line drawn from the equator to space, known as the celestial equator, and moves into the southern hemisphere.

In the Florida Panhandle, this happens on Monday September 23rd at 2:50 a.m. CDT/3:50 a.m. EDT– when the sun is up on the other side of the world.

The word “equinox” comes from Latin aequus, meaning “equal,” and nox, “night.” On the equinox, day and night are roughly equal in terms of length with nearly 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The reason we have nearly equal length of day and night on the equinox is because Earth’s axis is parallel to the sun during this time, and there are only two times during the year when this happens– the Vernal Equinox (Spring) and the Autumnal Equinox (Fall).

Many locations in the northern hemisphere start to see signs of fall appear after the equinox, like leaves changing color and falling off trees. As for the Florida Panhandle, most of us are just hoping for some cooler temperatures.

After the autumnal equinox passes, the sun starts rising later and setting earlier, leading to less daylight until December when we hit the shortest day of the year known as the Winter Solstice.