PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Just when Panama City resident's thought they were on the up and up to rebuilding and getting back to normalcy. Many are finding they are being tossed out of their home and apartments, leaving several residents with no place to go.

"....I'm on section 8 and I have lived here for uh, about nine years. And, I am 75 years old," shared Roseanne Helton, Tenant.

"This is just ridiculous...It's not right," added Amanda Sorensen, Helton's daughter.

Residents here, at Andrew's Place Apartments thought their luck was turning around when clean up crews showed up. Then an eviction notice with only seven days notice until they must be out was stapled to there door. Now, residents are wondering, is this even legal?

"The notice itself may be legal but, the time frames may not. They still have to get a court ordered rid of possession," explained Larry Perry, Perry and Young Attorneys At Law.

Helton says, when they questioned the eviction notice, the complex responded saying, "It was unsafe living conditions while construction was taking place."

"...but, they came in and did the work while we were being evicted," said Helton. "They were going to be finished here at the same time."

"Initially after the hurricane, we were told she'd be able to stay and then a week later on the 24th she got an eviction notice," said Sorensen.

The notice read: SEVEN DAY NOTICE TO EVACUATE, WITHOUT OPPORTUNITY TO CURE.



Both Helton and her daughter are disabled, which makes finding a place nearly impossibly.

"We've never seen anything like this here.."

Helton is not the first person to run into this problem. Perry says, they've received hundreds of calls since Hurricane Michael tore through the Panhandle.

"Better than 40 percent of those calls have been with landlord tenant problems or relationships," shared Perry.

Perry said, after receiving an eviction notice, the tenant must let the landlord know what their intent is.

"The resident has the right to determine what they intend to do. If the resident wants to break the lease at this point in time, they are able to do so. All advanced rents, deposited and payments are to be refunded back to the resident within 15 days."

If you've received an eviction like this one and are unsure if it's legal or not immediately call legal representation.

