Irwin the therapy dog brings happiness to Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the past few months, it hasn’t just been two-legged employees helping patients at Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital.

Irwin is a two year old yellow lab and therapy dog at the hospital. He came from Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, Florida.

Irwin’s handler and the hospital’s director of business development Craig Segrest says it normally takes 4-6 months to find out if you’ve gotten a dog from Southeastern, but they received a call within about a month of applying that the organization had found the “perfect dog” for Emerald Coast.

Irwin is named after a World War II veteran who sponsored his training, and he works in inpatient and outpatient settings.

“It was love at first sight … he’s done amazing here with our patients,” Segrest said. “He just assists on sitting in on any individual therapies, group therapies, you know anything that people might be a little anxious about.”

Before Irwin, Emerald Coast would have employees bring in their dogs occasionally to interact with patients. After seeing those interactions and the reaction from patients, the hospital looked into getting a full-time therapy dog.

Segrest says the first week Irwin was at the hospital, there was a child with social anxiety who was standing by herself, not socializing and not wanting to participate in a group. Irwin was brought into the room and went right to her after being let off his leash.

“She kinda lit up and started playing with him and kinda coming out of her shell, and then he kinda led her back to the group and then sat down next to her. She started participating in the group … he sat there right next to her the entire time,” Segrest said. “That was really our aha moment, you know, we made the right choice in bringing Irwin in to work with our patients and he really can help them.”

Segrest brings Irwin around the hospital and sees patients and staff become happy when Irwin arrives, and says that happiness and support is what Irwin is there for. Segrest says while all patients love Irwin, those who are in the active duty military unit especially love him and have even begged Segrest to let Irwin be their mascot.

“We can leave him down there for an hour or so and they take care of him like he’s there own dog and really just latch on to him,” Segrest said.

Segrest says in addition to the patients, staff members have also had their days brightened by Irwin.

“Now, I can’t walk anywhere in the hospital without anybody asking where’s Irwin,” Segrest said. “It’s really helped everyone in that hospital … it’s really been amazing to watch.”

Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital is located at 1940 Harrison Ave.