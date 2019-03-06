Investigators Track Down Shooting Suspects After One Leaves Behind Business Card

Youngstown, Fla. - Bay County Sheriff's deputies tracked down two men who were shooting into a Youngstown home and impersonating law enforcement officers after one of them handed the victims a business card.

On February 20, the residents returned to their home in the 1100 block of Merlin Road and observed two men on their property shooting into a barn. When the couple approached them, the men were dressed “like law enforcement” in black pants, black shirts with bulletproof of vests, and firearms in holsters on their hips, deputies wrote in a news release.

The shirts appeared to have patches on the shoulders. The men claimed they had permission to be on the property and that they worked for code enforcement, deputies wrote. Then they claimed they worked for a local police department. One of the men provided a business card for a man that owned a security company. The men identified themselves as Officer Allen and Officer Jones.

The two men denied shooting into the home, despite the homeowners seeing evidence that someone had shot into the home, and accompanied the couple into the home, saying they would take pictures to document the incident. After this, the men fled the area in a small silver Chevy sedan.

The man on the business card was contacted and was able to lead investigators to De’Vonte Allen. Allen used to work for his security company on a temporary basis back in September of 2018. Allen had posted on social media several videos of him and another man, later identified as Sergio Junior Otano, lining bottles up next to a barn at 11133 Merlin Drive in Youngstown and shooting at them, deputies wrote.

Investigators learned that Allen and Otano were working for a local security company and a supervisor confirmed it was Sergio Otano and De’Vonte Allen in the videos posted on social media. Both men had applied to work for a federal agency doing security work in Bay County.

Warrants for De’Vonte Allen were issued and he was arrested in Seminole County, Florida, and will be extradited to Bay County. Contact was made with Sergio Otano in Bay County on March 3 and he was arrested.

Both were charged with trespassing on property (armed), impersonating a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief - $1000 or more, and firing a missile into a dwelling.

